Steel Panther’s Satchel – My Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Steel Panther guitarist Satchel is here to break down his favorite albums from when he was a teenager… whenever that was.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know when I was born. I don’t know the actual date, because my mom was a drunk, but I do know that I did turn 13 at some point,” Satchel explains. Back in those days, one of the first albums Satchel remembers hearing was Deep Purple’s Machine Head. “I had older cousins that played that for me while we all sat around and did cocaine.”

The great AC/DC and Back in Black also influenced Satchel, and he makes a compelling case for Malcolm Young’s overall influence as a guitarist. “Malcolm Young was probably the most influential guitar player in rock, if not in guitar. He probably influenced more people as a guitar player than Eddie Van Halen, Robert Johnson, Eric Clapton… more than any guitar player. Think about all the bands that have come after AC/DC that have tried to write AC/DC sounding songs with three chords.”

Satchel runs down a total of 10 albums from his days as a youth, so check out the video and gallery below to see what inspired the Steel Panther shredder. Steel Panther's newest album, On the Prowl, comes out Feb. 24. To grab a copy, click here, and be sure to catch the band out on tour by picking up tickets here.

Steel Panther's Satchel Breaks Down His Favorite Teenage Albums