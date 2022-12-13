Steel Panther Joined by New ‘Top Gun’ Movie Guitarist for Van Halen Cover

If you've seen Top Gun: Maverick, you may have noticed some impressive guitar-playing throughout the soundtrack. That would be the work of 21-year-old session guitarist Lexii Lynn Frazier, and Steel Panther recently invited her to perform a cover of Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" onstage with them during one of their shows.

The concert took place Dec. 2 in Waterloo, N.Y. as part of the band's Claws & Paws Holiday Party tour. Sometime during the set, they brought Frazier onstage and Satchel gave her his guitar.

"Remember what the deal was — you can't outshine me, okay? And don't take your top off because then nobody's gonna think about my guitar playing anymore," Satchel joked. "Also, if you break a string, you have to pay for it with your endorsement."

After tuning the guitar, Frazier showed the crowd what she's made of with a little shred-session, and then she and Steel Panther broke into Van Halen's 1978 track "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love."

Check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

According to an interview Frazier did with Guitar World this year, "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" was one of the first songs she ever performed live, and Eddie Van Halen was her main inspiration. She learned to play by ear by listening to their songs, and didn't learn to read music until recently.

"I couldn’t play Van Halen songs all the way through so I would learn my favorite parts and just try my best," she recalled. "My favorite Van Halen song is Little Guitars so it was a dream of mine to learn that. I watched tutorials and covers and just dissected what I thought was right and wrong. That led me to discovering that my ear’s pretty good. I just took that through the years and ran with that.”

Since then, she's toured with girl-bands, pop stars, worked as a session musician and grew a following as a YouTuber. Top Gun: Maverick was her very first time working on a film, and it likely won't be her last.

