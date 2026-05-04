A massive fire in Belleville, New Jersey on Sunday (May 3) tore through a recording studio owned by Steve Evetts, who has worked with the likes of Every Time I Die, Sepultura and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

'State of Emergency' Declared

According to CBS News, the fire started around 3PM on Sunday in a commercial warehouse used to store mattresses. The fire continued to grow over the next several hours, requiring multiple departments to respond.

Additional tanker trucks were also called to the scene after firefighters reportedly ran out of water.

The fire eventually reached Evetts' studio as the blaze continued to spread.

No injuries are being reported. CBS said high winds and low water pressure from the incident have caused a "state of emergency" to be declared in the area, closing schools and government offices for the day.

Some homes in the area were also evacuated.

Evetts Shares Heartbreaking Update

Evetts arrived at the scene of the fire on Sunday afternoon. He later shared an update on Instagram saying his studio had been destroyed.

"Well, my Sunday just took an interesting turn. I don't know too many details as of yet, but it seems my studio is gone. I can't get in there as it's still on fire.... More to follow as I know."

Evetts also shared videos of the incident. One of the clips shows multiple trucks spraying down the building, which is barely visible behind the large cloud of black smoke.

Another video shot down the road from the studio shows large plumes of black smoke billowing over the area.

Evetts took over running the New Jersey studio in 2022 after several years working in the recording industry in Los Angeles.

Rockers Respond to Studio Fire

Several notable hard rock and metal acts have recorded at the studio over the years, some dating back to before Evetts' current tenure. The comments on his Instagram post quickly filled up with recognizable names offering support.

"Hit me up if you need anything, so many memories in that place," Fit For An Autopsy drummer Patrick Sheridan commented.

Sheridan's bandmate and fellow New Jersey-based record producer, Will Putney, also checked in

"RIP Bellville. Very glad you're OK. Whatever you need."

Here are a few other notable comments left on Evetts' post:

"Fucking hell man, glad you're OK!" – Colin Young (Twitching Tongues)

"Brother, noooo, I'm so sorry, man 😢" – Ernie Iniguez (Suicide Silence)

"OMG, I am so sorry,❤️" Deanna Belos (Sincere Engineer)

"Glad you're OK. Sorry Steve. ❤️" – Snapcase

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.