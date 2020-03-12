Steven Wilson Releases Futuristic Song ‘Personal Shopper,’ Announces New Album
Prog legend Steven Wilson has announced a new studio album, The Future Bites. The Porcupine Tree mastermind will released his sixth solo album on June 12, but you can hear its first single “Personal Shopper” right now.
“Personal Shopper” is a futuristic cut propelled forward by drum and bass. Clocking in at 10 minutes in length, Wilson expands on the electronic elements he’s flirted with in the past, fully diving into dance and neo-disco while somehow keeping a rock edge to the cut.
An official synopsis of the album reads, “Where 2017’s To the Bone confronted the emerging global issues of post truth and fake news, The Future Bites places the listener in a world of 21st century addictions. It’s a place where ongoing, very public experiments constantly take place into the affects of nascent technology on our lives. From out of control retail therapy, manipulative social media and the loss of individuality, The Future Bites is less a bleak vision of an approaching dystopia, more a curious reading of the here and now. “
Listen to “Personal Shopper” below and check out the album art and track listing for The Future Bites below. Steven Wilson will tour Europe this fall, so check out those tour dates below as well. To pre-order The Future Bites, click here.
Steven Wilson, 'Personal Shopper'
Steven Wilson, The Future Bites Track Listing:
UNSELF
SELF
KING GHOST
12 THINGS I FORGOT
EMINENT SLEAZE
PERSONAL SHOPPER
MAN OF THE PEOPLE
FOLLOWER
ANYONE BUT ME
Steven Wilson 2020 Tour Dates:
Sept. 17 - Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena
Sept. 19 - London, England @ The O2
Sept. 21 - Paris, France @ Zenith de Paris
Sept. 23 - Milan, Italy @ Medilanum Forum
Sept. 25 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Konig Pilsener Arena
Sept. 26 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg
Sept. 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Sept. 30 - Warsaw, Poland @ Arena COS Torwar
