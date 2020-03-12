Steven Wilson Releases Futuristic Song ‘Personal Shopper,’ Announces New Album

Prog legend Steven Wilson has announced a new studio album, The Future Bites. The Porcupine Tree mastermind will released his sixth solo album on June 12, but you can hear its first single “Personal Shopper” right now.

“Personal Shopper” is a futuristic cut propelled forward by drum and bass. Clocking in at 10 minutes in length, Wilson expands on the electronic elements he’s flirted with in the past, fully diving into dance and neo-disco while somehow keeping a rock edge to the cut.

An official synopsis of the album reads, “Where 2017’s To the Bone confronted the emerging global issues of post truth and fake news, The Future Bites places the listener in a world of 21st century addictions. It’s a place where ongoing, very public experiments constantly take place into the affects of nascent technology on our lives. From out of control retail therapy, manipulative social media and the loss of individuality, The Future Bites is less a bleak vision of an approaching dystopia, more a curious reading of the here and now. “

Listen to “Personal Shopper” below and check out the album art and track listing for The Future Bites below. Steven Wilson will tour Europe this fall, so check out those tour dates below as well. To pre-order The Future Bites, click here.

Steven Wilson, 'Personal Shopper'

thefuturebites.com

Steven Wilson, The Future Bites Track Listing:

UNSELF

SELF

KING GHOST

12 THINGS I FORGOT

EMINENT SLEAZE

PERSONAL SHOPPER

MAN OF THE PEOPLE

FOLLOWER

ANYONE BUT ME

Steven Wilson 2020 Tour Dates:

Sept. 17 - Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

Sept. 19 - London, England @ The O2

Sept. 21 - Paris, France @ Zenith de Paris

Sept. 23 - Milan, Italy @ Medilanum Forum

Sept. 25 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Konig Pilsener Arena

Sept. 26 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg

Sept. 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Sept. 30 - Warsaw, Poland @ Arena COS Torwar