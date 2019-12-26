Stone Sour aren't going to release a new studio album or tour anytime in the immediate future, but that doesn't mean they're going away completely. Guitarist Josh Rand told Billboard the band plan to share unreleased material, demos and live cuts throughout 2020.

Though they just released the live album Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno a few weeks ago, Rand confirmed he'll be releasing a demo or alternate take of one of Stone Sour's songs every week starting in January. The material dates back to 1992 when the band was just beginning.

“I think it’s going to be really cool, and it’ll give an insight into how we work as a band," Rand enthused. "It’s an interesting thing to hear stuff in its raw form and not polished like you hear in a finished record. There’s a rawness to it that’s cool.”

The guitarist also vaguely hinted at some sort of compilation release that will arrive next summer. “It’s a mixture of everything — some live stuff, some demo stuff, some new material that has not been heard," he explained, adding that he can't disclose any other details quite yet.

Stone Sour do have some material for the follow-up to 2017's Hydrograd, but it's on hold until frontman Corey Taylor fulfills his obligations with Slipknot and his forthcoming solo effort. Until then, pick up a copy of Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno here.

