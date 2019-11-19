While fans have gotten used to Corey Taylor's balancing act between Slipknot and Stone Sour, the singer is about to add another thing to his plate. Back in August, Taylor teased the idea of doing a solo album, revealing the scheduling of such a project likely wouldn't happen until 2021. But it looks as though Taylor is moving forward with the idea, telling What Culture that he's got 26 songs written for the project.

Speaking about his solo shows he's performed in recent years, Taylor stated, "The great thing about being a fan is you never forget the passion you have for music. You never forget the songs that you love. For me, there's no such thing as a guilty pleasure, so I'm going to listen [to] and play whatever I want. It was great."

The solo shows also sparked his interest in putting together a record, with Taylor telling What Culture, "It's been cool to kind of start building the momentum for a potential solo run... It's definitely going to be rock-based, but it's going to be rock meets so many different things. There will be harder-edged stuff, but there also will be big, expansive, huge, world-changing guitar songs that you're going to want to sing along to. That's just who I am, and I'm not going to fight who I am. I've got 26 songs written, and I'm not done yet." See more of the chat below.

While a solo album is something he's working toward, Taylor still has plenty of time left with Slipknot supporting their We Are Not Your Kind album. The band just announced their first ever Knotfest at Sea event taking place next summer. Plus, there are more European shows set to open the year. All dates can be found here.

Meanwhile, Stone Sour are keeping their name out there with a new live album en route. Hello You Bastards: Live in Reno is set to arrive on Dec. 13.

Corey Taylor Speaks With WhatCulture Music