Two of rock's most enduring bands – Stone Temple Pilots and Bush – will be hitting the road together this fall. The two acts will set out on a co-headlining run that will kick off on Sept. 30 in Mesa, Ariz., continuing across the country before coming to a conclusion Oct. 17 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Both bands had new albums arrive just before the pandemic wiped out 2020's touring. Stone Temple Pilots had released the Perdida album, featuring the band experimenting with more vintage instruments with their new batch of songs. Bush, meanwhile, released The Kingdom in May 2020, seeing radio grasp hold of the single "Flowers on a Grave." With the new dates, it finally allows both groups to dig into their new records.

Both bands will play full sets during their performances, while those turning up early will also have a chance to see some buzzworthy openers, as Black Map and Devora are on board to open dates.

Tickets for the run will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Aug. 20) at 10AM local time via both the Stone Temple Pilots and Bush websites. There will also be a limited amount of $20 tickets where noted for specific shows.

In other Bush news, singer Gavin Rossdale is set to also showcase his acting chops. He's been cast in the new thriller Habit that also stars Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson. The film arrives Aug. 20 for rental and Blu-Ray, with the DVD release coming Aug. 24. A trailer can be viewed below.

Stone Temple Pilots will follow the dates with Bush with another headline tour that will carry them into November. See all of their dates at their website.

Stone Temple Pilots / Bush 2021 Co-Headline Tour

Sept. 30 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 5 - New Orleans, La. @ Champions Square

Oct. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct. 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)

Oct. 11 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 12 - Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 - Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino

Oct. 15 - Brandon, Mo. @ Brandon Amphitheatre

Oct .17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**

$20 tickets available except where noted:

*Free admission show

**Promo tickets starting at $25

Bush / Stone Temple Pilots

Habit Movie Trailer