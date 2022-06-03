World-renowned power metal legends Stratovarius have returned with a brand new single entitled "Survive" which features as the title track for their first album in almost a decade. To coincide with the announcement, the band has released a music video which can be seen below.

The band's first full-length release since 2015's Eternal, Survive marks a continuation of two major themes that have been consistent with their music since the beginning: humanity's future and the environment. With the current global situation surrounding climate change and the growing popularity of new forms of energy, this record and Stradivarius's music is as relevant as ever.

According to the band, Survive's core message is one of struggle, defiance, hope, and victory. Keyboardist Jens Johansson described the writing process for the title track as one that seemed to work itself out perfectly, cementing the song as an important moment in the band's history.

"We spent five or six days solid, trying to come up with the lyrics for that song," said Johansson. "When we finally settled on that punchline for the chorus, it was a good song about survival, and it all just seemed to fit. It fits with the history of the band, too, because we managed to survive as long as we have."

"This band has been through some strange days! The original lineup formed in 1984, so it's been a long story," he continued, "It was the middle of the summer, there were forest fires everywhere, there was a global pandemic, and all kinds of crazy shit was going on. Some of the lyrics are perhaps less uplifting than they could have been, but that reflects our mood at the time. There's a lot of positive stuff on there, as well!"

Listen to "Survive" below and view the album art and track listing for the new Stratovarius record further down the page. Look for the album to drop on Sept. 23 through earMUSIC and pre-order your copy here.

Stratovarius, "Survive" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

I have seen the truth, I've seen it in my dream

I have found my voice, but don't know what to say

For I have lost my way and no-one's here to find me

I loathe my loneliness, I hate the emptiness I'm hanging on a wire

Ablaze and set on fire

Waiting for the crack to come

I snap and let it go I fall

Through the darkness

About to lose it all

I fall

Against the odds I played and lost it all

Saw the future, now it's gone Only the strong will survive

I will try to find the strength inside

Only the strong will survive

I will not give up, as long as I'm alive

I will not give in, as long as I'm alive

Only the strong will survive An eternal road where demons go to die

Runs through this barren land where my madness lies

Have I now lost my mind

Am I mute, deaf and blind

I scream without a sound

I just can't let it out I fall

Through the darkness

About to lose it all

I fall

Against the odds I played and lost it all

Saw the future, now it's gone Only the strong will survive

I will try to find the strength inside

Only the strong will survive

I will not give up, as long as I'm alive

I will not give in, as long as I'm alive

Only the strong will survive The future's not bright but it's mine

I won't lie, there's no hope in sight but I'll survive I will try to find the strength... I will try to find the strength inside

Only the strong will survive

I will not give up, as long as I'm alive

I will not give in, as long as I'm alive

I will not give up, as long as I'm alive

Only the strong will survive Only the strong will survive

Stratovarius, Survive Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Survive"

02. "Demand"

03. "Broken"

04. "Firefly"

05. "We Are Not Alone"

06. "Frozen in Time"

07. "World on Fire"

08. "Glory Days"

09. "Breakaway"

10. "Before the Fall"

11. "Voice of Thunder"