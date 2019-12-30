Stryper’s 2020 Album Is Written, Recording to Start Next Week

You can add Stryper to the growing list of acts plotting 2020 albums. Singer Michael Sweet delivered a new update revealing that the writing for the effort is complete, with recording to start shortly.

"It begins," write Sweets in his Instagram posting. "The album is written and ready to go. 11 songs that will go to 11. The guys come out a week from today."

Sweet also expressed his excitement over working with bassist Perry Richardson, adding, "It will be our first album with Perry Richardson and I can’t wait for the world to hear his bass and vocal abilities. We are stronger than ever, better than ever and more determined than ever before."

The vocalist says the veteran band shows no signs of slowing down, stating, "Stryper keeps proving the haters and critics wrong year after year. 36 and counting. We were disregarded by the industry long ago yet we keep moving and growing and there are no signs of slowing down. We have the best fans in the world and because of them we can continue to record, tour and thrive in a turbulent music world. To anyone scratching their heads right now saying to themselves 'I wish they would just go away' - We’re not going anywhere. Also, this will be our best album yet. Are you ready for The Yellow & [Black] Attack in 2020? It’s coming......."

This will be the band's 13th studio album, following on the heels of 2018's God Damn Evil. While the group will be working on their new album early in the year, they will break from the studio in early February for dates in the southwestern U.S. and Mexico surrounding their performance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise. See all their dates here.