The "Yellow and Black Attack," Stryper, have returned with "Blood From Above," the first song off their newly-announced Even the Devil Believes album, which will be out Sept. 14.

It's the first music from the Christian metal group since 2018's God Damn Evil and wields a classic heavy metal sound, powered by razor wire riffing, agile lead playing and a forceful performance from singer Michael Sweet, who hits some piercing falsetto screams toward the song's end.

Commenting on the new release, Stryper exclaimed, "We are beyond excited to be able to announce a new album and for the first time, with our new bassist Perry Richardson! We’ve worked so hard through some very difficult times to bring you an amazing album and hopefully one that will go down as our very best."

"Blood From Above" is one of the 11 tracks that make up Even the Devil Believes, which is set to include songs such as "Make Love Great Again," "Middle Finger Messiah," and "Don't Let the Darkness In."

Listen to the new song further down the page and read the lyrics here.

A star to shine, a true life divine

Born to die for me and for you

Prophesied, with no love denied

It's redemption and power so true He's a holy human sacrifice

Nailed upon a cross

A righteous murder scene of love

Flowing down grace

In the blood from above Evil is damned in the special plan

A straight and narrow path is for all

The crucifixion the torment of I am

Where Golgotha's at

He answered the call He's a holy human sacrifice

Nailed upon a cross

A righteous murder scene of love

Flowing down grace

In the blood from above He's a holy human sacrifice

Nailed upon a cross

A righteous murder scene of love

Flowing down grace

In the blood from above

The album art and track listing for Stryper's 11th studio album can be seen beneath the video and to pre-order the new record, which will be out on Frontiers Records SRL, head here.

Stryper, "Blood From Above"

Stryper, Even the Devil Believes Album Artwork + Track Listing

Frontiers Music SRL

01. "Blood From Above"

02. "Make Love Great Again"

03. "Let Him In"

04. "Do Unto Others"

05. "Even the Devil Believes"

06. "How To Fly"

07. "Divider"

08. "This I Pray"

09. "Invitation Only"

10. "For God & Rock 'n' Roll"

11. "Middle Finger Messiah"