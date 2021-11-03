Stryper joined forces with Chris Jericho when the Christian metal band invited the Fozzy frontman and AEW wrestler up onstage during a performance at last month's Jericho-helmed Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Triple Whammy music cruise.

Together, the Yellow and Black Attack rockers led by singer-guitarist Michael Sweet, and the cruise's figurehead, the inaugural AEW World Champion, performed a lively cover of Judas Priest's 1980 heavy metal classic "Breaking the Law."

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Taking the mic from Sweet, Jericho said, "This is the second time I've sung with Stryper. The first was a Scorpions song; this is another cover song. Because I can't sing like Michael Sweet, so I'm not even gonna try a Stryper song."

The Fozzy singer continued, "This is a song that Stryper recorded on their covering covers album. It's by a band called Judas Priest. You know Judas Priest? Everyone knows this next song, so we want you to sing along with the chorus — it's really easy, it's three words. It's called 'Breaking the Law.'"

Indeed, Stryper's studio recording of their "Breaking the Law" version appears on the 2011 covers set The Covering. The album also includes Stryper renditions of songs originally performed by Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, KISS and Van Halen.

Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Triple Whammy set sail from Oct. 21–25 after being postponed from earlier in the year due to the pandemic. He organized previous editions of the cruise in 2020 and 2018. Learn more at chrisjerichocruise.com.

Stryper feat. Chris Jericho, "Breaking the Law" (Live Judas Priest Cover)