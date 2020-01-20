Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise just set sail and the AEW star and Fozzy singer has already announced next year's cruise, dubbed "Chris Jericho's Triple Whammy."

The third cruise festival orchestrated by Jericho will depart from Miami with its sights set on Grand Bahama from Feb. 1-5 of 2020.

The announcement came as a surprise on board this year's ship, "Part Deux: Second Wave," which features a mix of artists — Fozzy, Light the Torch, Jared James Nichols and more — comedians Bruce Jingles and Craig Gass, and, of course, a number of high-profile wrestlers such as the legendary Ric Flair.

Get more information about this year's cruise and keep an eye out for more details about "Chris Jericho's Triple Whammy" here.

Meanwhile, Jericho's rock group Fozzy release a new single, "Nowhere to Run," over the summer to tide fans over while they work on the successor to 2017's Judas, which is expected to be released some time this year. In mid-December, the singer told Loudwire, "We were working on a couple of new songs last week. I think we'll probably put out another single in February."

Before 2019 was over, though, Jericho issued a solo song in celebration of the holidays, covering The Kinks' "Father Christmas." Reflecting on the song's significance, he said, "[That song] was always one of my favorite songs by The Kinks. Even just as a song, not only as a Christmas tune but just as a rock tune. I'm a big fan of '70s Kinks; it's an underrated period for that band."