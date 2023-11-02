GoFundMe Started to Help Wife of Stryper Drummer Robert Sweet

A crowdfunding campaign has been started to help support the wife of Stryper drummer Robert Sweet, Victoria "Starri" Sweet, who is currently facing a medical battle without the aid of health insurance, according to Robert and the campaign's organizer.

Victoria has a surgery scheduled Nov. 9 to address an enlarged uterus after previously receiving a blood transfusion for the issue. In a message, Robert said she'll likely undergo a complete hysterectomy, but that the health expenses have been mounting.

Donate at Victoria's GoFundMe page here.

"My wife Victoria 'Starri' Sweet is going through a very tough time and our friends have decided to look to God, friends, family and others to help through this GoFundMe," Robert explained in a Wednesday (Nov. 1) note on his official Facebook page.

"Starri was diagnosed with an enlarged uterus," the Stryper drummer said. "Since the diagnosis, her uterus has steadily grown in size and is currently the size of a grapefruit. This has led her to suffer from extreme chronic pain, problems breathing and excessive bleeding. She has already received one blood transfusion and will need another one unless she can successfully schedule and have a complete hysterectomy."

Robert added, "We currently do not have health insurance and the recent transfusion, office visits and other health related expenses have been slowly adding up. Starri has the surgery scheduled for November 9."

Last year, Stryper released their latest studio album, The Final Battle. The longtime Christian metal band led by Robert's brother Michael Sweet also toured behind the effort.

Loudwire wishes Victoria all the best in her treatment.

Victoria 'Starri' Sweet Health Update