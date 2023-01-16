Stryper bandleader Michael Sweet is opening up further about how his faith in God affects his outlook — including during the tragic occurrences of life.

His knowledge comes from experience. After all, Stryper plan to spend 2023 touring behind their latest album, last year's The Final Battle. It features songs such as "Rise to the Call," "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" and "Near." And as the band's 13th studio LP since 1984, it's no reach to say that Stryper — the group that helped coin Christian metal — know a thing or two about faith. Sweet often speaks on moral concepts such as free will, which Christians believe is given by God.

The musician's beliefs have endured real-life tragedy. Sweet's late wife, Kyle, died in 2009 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Last week (Jan. 13), the singer-guitarist took to Facebook to share his viewpoint.

"It's interesting how we often blame God for good things that happen to us and for bad things that happen to us," Sweet writes. "My view is that God is not a genie in the sky waiting on every command from every human being. We treat God like that many times. All of us."

He continues, "I believe that God wants nothing but the best for us yet protects us from our own foolishness. We can't just pray or snap our fingers and ask for something and expect it to to be done. It just doesn't work that way. So often we praise him when we're blessed then curse him when we're not."

Sweet says, "I cursed God when Kyle passed. Believe me, I was extremely pissed at God. Then as time went by, I realized that God had nothing to do with it. It was simply life and what happens in life. Life brings joy and life brings tragedy. Through the good and the bad, we become stronger and more resilient."

He adds, "We have free will and God respects that. He doesn't control us like robots. We're not puppets."

See Stryper's tour dates under Sweet's full message.

Stryper 2023 World Tour Dates

Jan. 20 – Key West, Fla. @ Rokisland

March 2 – Woolloongabba, Australia @ Princess

March 3 – Moore Park, Australia @ Liberty Hall

March 5 – Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell

March 7 – Perth, Australia @ Magnet House

March 9 – Pooraka, Australia @ Bridgeway

March 11 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Galatos

March 30 – New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

March 31 – Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

April 1 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago

April 13 – Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Ctr

April 14 – Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Hall

April 29 – Miami, Fla @ Monsters of Rock

May 10 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

May 11 – Northfield, Ohio @ Northfield Park

May 12 – Versailles, Ohio @ BMI Event Ctr

May 13 – Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge

May 16 – Wabash, Ind. @ Eagles Theatre

May 17 – McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen

May 19 – Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand

May 21 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

June 3 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Yost Theater

June 4 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

June 6 – W. Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky a Go Go

June 9 – Tempe, Az. @ Marquee Theatre

Stryper, "Near" (Lyric Video)