Stryper will send out 2021 in grand fashion with a livestream celebrating their Soldiers Under Command album and they've just announced their first major U.S. tour of 2022.

The tour will kick off in May, starting on May 5 in Derry, N.H. and continuing on through the month with a finale May 28 in Orlando, Fla. See all the dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post. And if you don't see your city, don't fret as more dates will be announced soon.

"We are so excited about touring again," said Stryper frontman Michael Sweet in announcing the run. "We'll be touring heavily in 2022 and hope to see you all. Here's our first round of tour dates. More coming soon but if you live near one of these cities, grab tickets now. Love you all and can't wait to see you in person next year."

As for the livestream, Stryper will take the stage on Dec. 18 live from the Spirithouse Recording Studios where they'll perform the Soldiers Under Command album in its entirety. "We did the whole album, in order and can't wait to share it with you," state the band. "We will be with you all live that night during the premiere broadcast, but if you can't make it, you can watch for up to 48 hours or just upgrade to lifetime views and watch anytime! We will see you Saturday night!"

Soldiers Under Command was released in 1985, serving as the band's sophomore set. It featured the title track, as well as standouts "Together as One" and "Reach Out." The album has been gold certified by the RIAA.

The event will take place at 8PM ET / 5PM PT via Veeps and there are the standard general admission option as well as a lifetime viewing option that allows you unlimited viewing after the stream has aired plus an after-show Q&A with the band via the chat board. Head here for ticketing details.

Stryper 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 05 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

May 07 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino

May 08 - Columbia, Md. @ M3 Rock Festival

May 10 - Vineland, N.J. @ Landis Theater

May 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

May 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos Southend Music Hall

May 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

May 19 - Saint Peters, Mo. @ Diamond Music Hall

May 21 - Destin, Fla. @ Lucille's Music Hall

May 27 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

May 28 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

