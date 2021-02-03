Earlier this week, actress Evan Rachel Wood revealed Marilyn Manson as her abuser. Several other women have come forward with stories about the musician as well, including stylist Love Bailey, who says she was prepping a photoshoot with him when he put a gun to her head.

Bailey posted a video describing the incident on her Instagram account.

The stylist, who was 20 years old at the time, went to Manson's house to help style a photoshoot with him and an unnamed actress. According to Daily Beast, it was sometime in 2011. Bailey recalled three different rooms — Manson's recording studio, a living room and a bedroom inside of the recording studio.

Bailey described seeing a lot of "demonic" paintings and artwork made out of charcoal that were arranged into a circle in the corner of a room. "It looked like he was trying to open a portal, some demonic presence."

She was eventually called into Manson's room, and she says she saw a glass cage with a lock on it.

"I crawled over the sex-stained sheets that [the actress] and Marilyn had just finished up whatever they were doing. And I looked over to [the actress] and she was black-out wasted," Bailey explained. "I don't know if this was from pills, she was not coherent at all."

"She was stumbling over, she hurt her knee on the bedside table and Marilyn laughed at her and just let her crawl on the floor. So I ran over to help [her], and as I'm holding [her] and trying to get her balance with her, Marilyn pulls a gun to my head," she continued. "A big Glock, a metal Glock. Not a toy gun — this was a real gun."

"He pulls it straight to my forward and says, 'I don't like faggots,' as he laughs in this really dark, aggressive tone." Bailey is a trans woman.

Sensing that this was not a joke by any means, Bailey was stunned.

Bailey felt threatened to keep the incident to herself for years, mainly out of fear of being blacklisted by photographers and the fashion industry as a whole. Wood's testimony inspired Bailey to go public about the experience.

"These men hold no power over me anymore, and I'm sorry that it took so long to come out about this story. But I'm happy to share my truth," she concluded.

Watch the full video below.