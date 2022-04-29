Suicide Silence Announce Split With Drummer Alex Lopez, Reveal Fill-In

Suicide Silence have announced their split with longtime drummer Alex Lopez. The band released a statement detailing the news on their social media, which also confirms a new song call "Thinking in Tongues" is coming, and who Lopez's fill-in will be on their upcoming tour.

"Suicide Silence and our longtime drummer, Alex Lopez, have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward & encourage you all to follow his future endeavors in both music & visual arts. Our good friend, Ernie Iniguez (who recorded drums on Become The Hunter) will be drumming with us on the upcoming Chaos & Carnage tour and European festival run. "That all said, we'll be premiering a new single next week (Alex's final studio performance with the band) called 'Thinking in Tongues' that we're very excited for you all to hear. It will be premiering on SiriusXM Liquid Metal on May 3rd with a full digital release & music video on May 4th."

Before Lopez joined Suicide Silence, he'd previously played for the bands Blacheart Eulogy and The Funeral Pyre. In 2006, he replaced original Suicide Silence drummer Josh Goddard, and has since appeared on all six of their studio albums, 2020's Become the Hunter being the most recent.

Suicide Silence and Carnifex's Chaos & Carnage tour will feature support from Lorna Shore, Upon a Burning Body, AngelMaker, Distance and more. The run kicks off May 6 in Sacramento, Calif. See the full itinerary below.

Suicide Silence 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 07 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

May 08 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 10 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

May 14 — Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club

May 15 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot

May 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

May 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

May 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

May 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

May 21 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

May 22 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

May 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

May 27 — Arlington, Texas @ Choctaw Stadium*

May 28 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

May 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

May 31 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

June 01 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre

June 02 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford

June 03 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

June 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent Theater