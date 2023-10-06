System of a Down Light Show With Pyro Makes an Incredible Halloween Display

Now that it's October, the battle is on for the house with the best spooky decorations. One house in particular has a perfectly-synced System of a Down light show with pyro, which makes for an incredible Halloween display.

The light show is synced to the band's massive hit "Toxicity" from their 2001 album of the same name. It was created by the California company Magical Light Shows, which has engineered a plethora of breathtaking light spectacles paired with rock and metal songs in the past. Last year, one of their biggest Halloween displays honored Metallica and Stranger Things, and featured drone lights that projected the band's name in the sky above the house.

This year, however, the Magical Light Shows' Tom BetGeorge wrote in the description that they wanted to scale back the theatrics and focus on light and fire only for this display. If you're familiar with System of a Down, you know how energetic their music is — so you can imagine how challenging it must have been to produce such a meticulous presentation.

Check out a video of the arrangement below. The description notes that there are four other Halloween video underway, two of which were uploaded in the last few days. One features Asking Alexandria's "When the Lights Come On," which also has fire, and the latest is of Foo Fighters' "Everlong" from their 1997 record The Colour and the Shape. That show only features light, but it's just as captivating.

Magical Light Shows also create displays for Christmas, so be sure to be on the look out in the next few months once spooky season wraps up.

System of a Down, 'Toxicity' Halloween Light + Fire Show

Asking Alexandria, 'When the Lights Come On' Halloween Light Show

Foo Fighters, 'Everlong' Halloween Light Show