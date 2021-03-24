System of a Down’s ‘Sugar’ in Animal Noises is Disturbingly Good

System of a Down's "Sugar" has now been covered in the style of... animal noises. By animals. And it's disturbingly good.

Just the other day we shared Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls" done in the style of Alice in Chains, and there have been a lot of videos like that, but this one takes the cake. As if System's songs weren't full of a bunch of different chaotic sounds as it is, now you can hear dogs growling, birds drumming with their beaks, pigs squealing, baby tigers hissing, frogs, a walrus and more.

The way these creatures actually sound like Serj Tankian and Daron Malakian is a bit concerning, but hysterical nonetheless. It's like "Old MacDonald Had a Farm," but for adults. Check out the video below.

YouTube creator Insane Cherry, who uploaded the masterpiece, has a bunch of other animal noise covers on their channel as well. You can find Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends," Papa Roach's "Last Resort," Korn's "Freak on a Leash," and songs from Rammstein, Three Days Grace and more.

System of a Down - "Sugar" in Animal Noises