Talinda Bennington + Kevin Lyman Reveal 320 Festival Mental Health Event

Since the death of her husband Chester Bennington, Talinda Bennington has become an advocate in the mental health community, launching the 320 Changes Direction organization not long after Chester's 2017 passing. Bennington is now taking the next step in shining a light on mental health issues, teaming up with Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman to launch the first ever 320 Festival.

The event is now set for May 9 at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, with the one-of-a-kind event set to bring awareness to mental health issues through a community festival, a film festival, a mental health summit and a benefit concert. The event will be run through the Unite the United Foundation, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to participating 320 Festival nonprofit organizations.

"The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction," says Bennington.

"For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone," she continued. "I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information - but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult. We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need - and their family members - are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve."

Representatives from over 30 non-profit partners will be available for attendees in the XBOX plaza at L.A. Live during the day, while a music festival is also scheduled with performances from Bruce Wiegner, Dylan Dunlap, Rouxx, Evaride, Holy Wars, Vaines, X.ARI, Atarah Valentine, Blue Midnight and more to be announced.

There will also be a free mental health summit taking place at The Novo and The Terrace in the L.A. Live complex, featuring numerous panels and roundtable discussions. Get a rundown of all the programs scheduled via the 320 Festival website.

Meanwhile, the Regal Theater at L.A. Live will be hosting a free film festival, featuring short films and documentaries that center on various mental health topics. Among the films set to screen is Get Back Up, a documentary about Blue October vocalist Justin Furstenfeld and his struggles with mental health and addiction.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to be a part of something so special and important as this 320 Festival event," said Furstenfeld. "Recovery saved my life. Not only have I found the peace and confidence that I was searching for, but I've been given the chance to share my experience, strength and hope with the world. To be asked to attend this function feels like I'm achieving a goal way beyond my own reach and I thank 320 for allowing me into its world."

Finishing out the evening will be a ticketed benefit show titled "Songs That Saved My Life" taking place a The Novo. The lineup includes Everclear's Art Alexakis, Blue October's Justin Furstenfeld, Kiiara, Social House, Gnash, Sum 41's Frank Zummo and Aunty Social. In addition, Hopeless Records and Sub City will launch a $10,000 Sub City Songs That Saved My Life grant at the 320 Festival that will be awarded to an applicant partnering with a non-profit organization related to mental health awareness and/or suicide prevention.

Kevin Lyman expressed, "It is a true honor to be involved with the 320 Festival, honoring the legacy of Chester Bennington and bringing together so many wonderful organizations in the mental health and resource space together. It has always been a belief of mine that it if you empower today's youth and create experiences where a community can have fun and come together it will create a melting pot for true societal change. The 320 Festival embodies that thinking."

For more information on the 320 Festival, click here.

