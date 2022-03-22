Chester Bennington’s Widow, Talinda, Honors Late Linkin Park Singer for His Birthday

Talinda Bennington, the widow of the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, shared a touching note to the rock star on Sunday (March 20) for what would've been his 46th birthday.

Chester, born on March 20, 1976, in Phoenix, Ariz., died by suicide on July 20, 2017, in his home near Los Angeles. On the anniversary of his death last year, Talinda issued a commemoration directed at Chester, telling him, "We miss you every second of every day."

Addressing Chester again on Sunday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my love! We miss you so much. The pain doesn't get any easier but you get used to it is what they say. I'm not sure I believe that at all. There's no getting used to this type of grief."

She continued, "I'm doing my best to raise our babies the way we always talked about. You were my other half and it is so hard walking without you. I love you and we are celebrating you today." The post included an photo of Chester holding a birthday gift.

Talinda has three children with Chester — a 16-year-old son, Tyler, and twin daughters Lila and Lily, 10. Chester had two other children (sons Jaime, 24, and Draven, 19) and adopted another (Isaiah, 24) before marrying Talinda in 2006.

Talinda remarried in 2020. Linkin Park went on hiatus after Chester's death, but bassist Dave Farrell revealed two years ago that they were working on new music. However, in 2021, vocalist Mike Shinoda stated, "Now is not the time."

See Talinda's Instagram post below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website for help. To speak directly to a professional now, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and assistance is available — every life is important.