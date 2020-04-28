Linkin Park Members Have Been Writing + Working on New Music

Linkin Park have been out of action since Chester Bennington's death, but in a new interview, bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell reveals that the group members have been writing individually and chatting online due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Phoenix was a guest on the Dan Really Likes Wine podcast (as seen below around the 18:10 mark) and during the chat he revealed that the members had just started writing when the pandemic hit. "At this point right now, I think globally we’re all doing a version of the same thing, you know, trying to stay home and trying to stay as healthy as possible,” said the bassist.

He added, "For us, with the band, we’ve been kinda writing and doing that whole bit before this all started, so casually at this point we’re doing Zoom meetings to eat lunch together and say, ‘Hi.’ But we’re not able to get together and write or do that whole bit. So working at home a little bit, working up ideas."

Phoenix says he's also taken up drums over the past year, just giving him something new to try out.

Mike Shinoda has been the most visible member since Bennington's death, issuing the Post Traumatic EP and full length album. But the news that the other members have been writing of late is a positive sign. Nothing official has been announced as of yet concerning the band's future plans.

Linkin Park's Dave "Phoenix" Farrell Speaks With Dan Really Likes Wine