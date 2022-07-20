Talinda Bennington Reflects on 5 Year Anniversary of Chester Bennington’s Death

The date of July 20 will always hit a little harder for rock fans as it's the anniversary of Chester Bennington's death. As in past years, the Linkin Park singer's widow Talinda Bennington has also marked the occasion with a post reflecting on a memory of her late husband.

Shared on TikTok and other social media platforms, Talinda posted video of herself outdoors as the sun reflects upon her with the clip soundtracked by Dead By Sunrise's "Give Me Your Name." Over the video, she added the words, "Just sitting here thinking that I can't believe it's been 5 years since I last saw you and kissed your sweet face goodbye."

She then added in the description to go along with the video, "5 years. I didn't think I could breathe this long without you. R.I.P. my love," along with the hashtags #grief #widow #suicideawarness.

Dead By Sunrise was one of Bennington's bands outside of Linkin Park. It paired him with members of Julien-K and together they released the album Out of Ashes in 2009. "Give Me Your Name" was one of the album's deeper cuts.

Talinda Bentley wed the Linkin Park vocalist in 2006 and in the aftermath of his death, she launched the 320 Changes Direction organization, named after Bennington's birthday, to serve as a mental health advocacy hub. The organization's goal is to "change the culture of mental health so that those in need – and their family members – are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve." It's currently aligned with the "Give an Hour" mental health campaign dubbed the "Campaign to Change Direction." Learn more here.

Last year, Talinda posted a photo of Chester smiling for the camera with a lettuce cup on his head. The series of tweets showed the musician in a private family moment, with Talinda detailing how the vocalist always had a way of making his family laugh.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017. The members of Linkin Park played a memorial concert honoring the vocalist on Oct. 27, 2017, with members of Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Bring Me the Horizon, System of a Down, Sum 41, Bush and more joining in the celebration of Chester's life and music.