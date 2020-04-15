Talinda Bennington + Kevin Lyman Move Inaugural 320 Festival Online

The coronavirus pandemic continues to force musicians and music events to change their approach for 2020. One of those making changes is the inaugural 320 Festival, a mental health and music event that was set for later this spring. The festival is still taking place May 8-10 in Los Angeles, but in a different form as things move online.

Initially scheduled to take place across the L.A. Live complex in Los Angeles, the event is now moving to an online platform as Talinda Bennington and Kevin Lyman have partnered with KNEKT-TV to bring the event to those self isolating during the current pandemic.

People around the world may check in via Facebook Live, YouTube Live, the KNEKT.TV network on Roku and Apple TV as the now online festival provides educational sessions, musical performances, workshops and more. The virtual event is free and open for all to join and participate.

"The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction," shares Talinda Bennington, who created the 320 Changes Direction organization in honor of her late husband, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.

"For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone. I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information - but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult," says Bennington. "We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need - and their family members - are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve."

Kevin Lyman continues, "In times of adversity, it has always been about adapting and we are glad we were able to work with KNEKT.TV to bring the 320 Festival online."

In addition to the wealth of non-profit partners on hand to discuss mental health, the 320 Festival will include live performances from Blue October's Justin Furstenfeld, Lindsey Stirling, Everclear's Art Alexakis, Social House, Bruce Wiegner, Dylan Dunlap, Elohim, Evaride, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Gnash, Holy Wars, Moontower, Rouxx and more. Zummo says, "Pushing through and taking this Festival online is truly beautiful & needed during these difficult times."

For additional information on this year's 320 Festival, visit the event website.

