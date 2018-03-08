In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 8, 2018:

- With Chester Bennington's birthday coming up on March 20, the singer's widow Talinda has launched a new social media campaign via her 320 Changes Direction initiative for mental health awareness. Bennington is asking that fans post photos of their hands with the words "I AM THE CHANGE" written on them on March 20. Holding up “I AM THE CHANGE” hands symbolizes the five signs of emotional well-being: take care, check in, engage, relax and know.

- Late AC/DC singer Bon Scott was recently honored with a new sculpture in Melbourne, Australia. The sculpture can be found on AC/DC Lane and you can see part of the ceremony that took place earlier this week here.

- With Myles Kennedy's Year of the Tiger album dropping tomorrow (March 9), get one final teaser for the disc with the release of the new lyric video for "Love Can Only Heal" which you can check out here.

- Nikki Sixx has been writing pretty regularly of late. In one of his latest postings, the musician speaks about being off the road and being able to focus on "just being an artist." He also added that he just wrote a song that sounds like Motley Crue, titled "The Dirt," and it reminded him how much he missed the guys.

- Billy Corgan has revealed via his social media that his Chicago-based tea house, Madame Zuzu's, will be shuttering its doors on March 18 and eventually moving. According to Corgan, for the time being, Madame Zuzu's will exist via its online store. He does intend to look for new space, hopefully staying in the Highland Park area, and eventually re-open for business.

- Madball have polished off their latest album. For the Cause is currently being mixed and mastered in Denmark, and the upcoming set will feature guest turns from co-producer Tim Armstrong and Body Count frontman Ice-T.

- Amaranthe have revealed in a new video update that they've started recording for their fifth studio album. Take a look inside the studio here.

- Brace yourself. Combichrist and Wednesday 13 are teaming up for dates in late spring heading into summer. The trek starts May 18 in Pomona, Calif., with shows booked through June 30 in Los Angeles. Night Club, Prison and Death Valley High will also be part of the trek and you can see all of the dates listed here.

- L.A. Guns have parted ways with guitarist Michael Grant. The band issued a statement on the matter which can be read here.