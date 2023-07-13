The Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert Has Been Nominated for an Emmy Award

The tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, which was held in London at Wembley Stadium last September, has been nominated for an Emmy award.

The Sept. 3 show featured a wealth of guest stars, all friends and peers of Hawkins and his bandmate Dave Grohl, and was streamed live on Paramount+, later airing on CBS (who broadcasted highlights from the event) as well as in the form of a one-hour MTV special that rolled out across the globe. A two-hour version aired afterward too.

The livestream was a six-hour affair that was viewed by 90,000 people and was largely applauded as a beautiful tribute by both fellow musicians and fans who mourned the drummer's March of 2022 death while celebrating his life and legacy.

The tribute show has been nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Variety Series or Special. See all the category nominees directly below.

All Emmy Nominees for Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Variety Series or Special

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Saturday Night Live!

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Who Else Was Nominated for a 2023 Emmy?

See all of this year's nominees here.

When Are the Emmy Awards?

This year's Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcasted on Fox on Sept. 18 at 8PM ET.