Teacher Asks Grade School Kids What They Think of Blink-182

Blink-182 may have sung the lyrics, "Don't waste your time on me / You're already the voice inside my head," but that didn't stop grade school teacher Cierra Johnson from polling her students for their thoughts on Blink-182 and putting Mark and Tom's voices inside young minds. And as you can often expect from no filter youngsters, the responses are quite entertaining.

Johnson has dedicated a good portion of her TikTok account to asking her students their thoughts on music as well as other topics that may predate their time on this earth, providing interesting insight into the young mind. From a quick scroll through her account, it appears as though she's asked these questions to students in different grades ranging from early grade school all the way up to 8th grade.

While it's not clear what age group this group of students was, their thoughts on Blink-182 provide some hilarious critiquing of the song "I Miss You" off the band's untitled album. There are definitely some fans in the group. One wrote, "This song is cool, give me vibs [sic]," while another offered, "This song is like weird and good and bad ass, cringy."

We're not sure if this next critique is a good or bad thing, as one student suggests, "This song is like Ned [sic] Sheeran." On one hand Ed, not Ned, has been a mainstay in the pop world over the past decade, but he's also been exploring his rock and metal side of late with Bring Me the Horizon and Dani Filth, so there's that.

And there are those who found quite descriptive ways to be critical of Mark, Tom and Travis' darkly-leaning love song. "This song is like a anoying [sic] little kid," wrote one of the kids. Another suggested, "This song is like having to eat green beans. I don't like them" and yet another offered, "This song is like my dog because my dog is crazy."

And while this may be an introduction one of pop-punk's reigning acts for most of these kids, there's clearly one in the class who has already been schooled by his parents. "This song is like Blink-182," stated the student. Couldn't have said it any better ourselves, kid!

"I Miss You" is one of Blink-182's bigger hits, arriving as the second single off the untitled album in early 2004. It hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart and was a Top 20 Mainstream Top 40 song as well.

Check out the full TikTok below, and see more of Cierra Johnson's video via her j.money.baby account, including a reaction video to playing Smashing Pumpkins' "1979."

While the kids are just catching up to Blink-182, many fans are anxiously awaiting the return of the band's most popular lineup with Tom DeLonge back in the group for their next album and touring. You can pick up tickets for their 2023 dates right here.