Ted Nugent, the classic rock legend who has consistently downplayed and even denied the severity of the coronavirus pandemic while also publicly doubting scientifically verified mitigation methods, has opened up more about his health struggle after contracting COVID-19. On the time he spent downed by the virus, Nugent stated, "I've never been so scared in my life."

On April 19, Nugent announced he had officially been diagnosed with COVID-19, admitting, "I felt like I was dying," while describing the impact it had on his health. He also noted he was resigned to crawling, presumably because he did not possess the strength to walk around his home.

In a new episode of his 'Spirit Campfire' internet show (video below, transcription via Blabbermouth), Nugent further relayed how he felt while weathering the effects of the virus that has now sickened more than 32 million Americans and nearly 150 million people worldwide in all (per Johns Hopkins University & Medicine).

"I never am a sympathy guy. I'm a tough guy. I'd rather err on the side of 'tough guy.' Five [or] six days ago, it was really scary. I didn't think I was gonna make it. I literally couldn't function for about 20 hours, and then they came and they rescued me… I've never been so scared in all my life," Nugent confessed.

Regarding the rescue, the guitarist was referring to the help offered by America's Frontline Doctors, the right-wing political group of medical professionals who have spread misinformation surrounding the pandemic and whose founder, Simone Gold, was also arrested in connection with storming the Capitol Building on January 6.

Gold was also the special guest on Nugent's 'Spirit Campfire' episode.

Much of the rhetoric that has sowed doubt in the severity of COVID-19 is that the virus is very similar to the flu. "I've had the flu three or four times in my life. I'm in bed and I'm giving birth to swampage — I mean, I go through six boxes of Kleenex an hour. Okay, that's the flu, and you've got a headache and you've got body aches. Maybe you've got some diarrhea, and just overall pain," he said of the flu before espousing a different notion about COVID-19.

"I don't struggle to express myself. The six-foot-two, 225-pound headache [this time] was like nothing I have ever experienced," stressed Nugent.

"I mean, from my tip of my toes to the top of my hair, I literally was dizzy and weak and struggled to get up to go to the bathroom," he detailed, "And I would lay in the bathtub a couple of times a day with the water as hot as I could take it just to divert."

Despite feeling as if he was fighting for his life, Nugent remains unwavering in his criticism of mask-wearing and the various vaccines currently available to help stave off mass infection and climbing hospitalization rates.

Both masks and the vaccines are intended to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and the vaccines, specifically, are intended to reduce the severity of symptoms to prevent the hospitalization of the infected so healthcare systems are not overwhelmed.

On April 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a report indicating that fully vaccinated adults over the age of 65 are 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 if they have received one of the two mRNA vaccines in the United States (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna).

Nugent, who is 72 years old and was brought to a hospital by a plane provided by his "rescue" team of doctors, said of masks and vaccines, "Everybody out there, stand your ground. Do not compromise. Make a choice. Your body, your choice. I don't believe the masks work. I think that's a scam. I wouldn't trust the vaccine; nobody can tell you what's in it."

He stopped short of outright instructing people to not take the vaccine and continued, "If you want to take the vaccine, take the vaccine. But you should know the facts that people who have taken the vaccine have been tested positive after taking the vaccine. People that wear masks and social distance have been tested after wearing masks and social distancing, and they've been tested positive. So make your own choice."

Watch the full 'Spirit Campfire' episode below.

