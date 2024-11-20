Just one day after Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne campaigned to ban trophy hunting, rocker and hunting activist Ted Nugent has listed 10 autographed white tail deer skulls for sale on his website.

Trophy hunting is hunting for sport with the intention of keeping the remains as a prize token and taken to a taxidermist to be made for a display. Oftentimes, this means discarding other parts of the animal, including meat.

However, hunters with more legitimate means may also choose to display their kill after having used all other animal resources.

Nugent has long been an advocate for hunting as a means of sourcing one's own food, as well as population control. Now, he's merging his career as a musician with his passion for hunting by putting the aforementioned animal remains up for sale in a limited quantity.

About Ted Nugent's Signed Deer Skulls

Yesterday (Nov. 19), Ted Nugent listed 10 signed white tail deer skulls for sale at $1,750 apiece on his website.

The site states, "Each skull is from a deer that Ted tagged with his bow and arrow from his property in Michigan. Each is unique and one of a kind."

Nugent's Michigan hunting grounds, known as Sunrize Acres, contains 340 acres where hunters can even book an "adventure" and a cabin stay.

Regarding the up-for-sale skulls, it appears Nugent has sold such items in the past as well. He exclaims, “The ultimate quality of life enhancer is Spirit Mojo! Testimonials from the recipients of my autographed deer skulls exclaim astonishing celebratory quality of life enhancing GonzoMojo! Gityasome!”

See photos and learn how to purchase one for yourself at Ted Nugent's website.

Ozzy + Sharon Osbourne Against Trophy Hunting

On Monday (Nov. 18), Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne appeared in a promotional video as part of the U.K. organization The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting.

In hopes of raising funds and spreading awareness to put an end to trophy hunting (hunting for sport with the intention of keeping and displaying animal remains), Ozzy begins the video by shouting, "Let's get trophy hunting banned!"

"Come on you guys. All we do is talk about it. Let's get it done. Let's get the ban done now, not next year," adds Sharon, interrupted by an off-cue Ozzy repeating, "Let's get trophy hunting banned! Come on, guys!"

Sharon again implores viewers to take action and shows off a T-shirt she says Ozzy designed, which features a red circle/slash placed over an outline sketch of a lion. On the top, text is printed which reads "OZZY SAYS," with "NO TROPHY HUNTING" along the bottom.

The Prince of Darkness' replica signature is placed along the bottom right as well.

In a press statement (via Consequence), Ozzy says, "Trophy hunters are totally crazy. You’ve got to be barking to kill an innocent animal and then take photos of yourself laughing about it."

Sharon adds, “Ozzy and I are big supporters of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting. We really hope everyone buys this t-shirt and help raise funds to fight these awful people. I can’t think of anything more sickening than killing an animal just for the fun of it and then putting its head up in your living room. I honestly thought those days had gone."

"Let’s make trophy hunting extinct, not wildlife," she continues, "Support the campaign and tell the politicians you want the ban done today not tomorrow. We’ve done a special edition of personally signed T-shirts which will be auctioned off. It’s really important that everyone gets behind this campaign. Let’s give wildlife the best Christmas gift of all – a future free of these sick maniacs."

