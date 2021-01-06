New TMNT Clothing Line Inspired By Judas Priest, Motorhead + More

Few things are more metal than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but a new metal-inspired line of TMNT clothing just might take the cake. The collection alludes to legendary bands such as Judas Priest, Motorhead and more.

The limited-edition set of shirts features the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, April O'Neil, Shredder and Splinter on designs that pay homage to the album art seen on Judas Priest's Screaming for Vengeance and Motorhead's self-titled release. If you can figure the other two out, let us know.

The shirts go for $30 apiece plus shipping, or you can save 20 percent if you buy all four. The bundle also comes with a free pair of TMNT socks. They'll begin shipping sometime this month. Purchase them from Loot Crate here.

See images of the four T-shirts below.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a history in hard music. In 1990, they toured as a rock band, and the run was inspired by Pizza Hut. Believe us, we've written stranger things.

