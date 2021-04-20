Rising Rock Band Brings Big Hooks to Cover of New Foo Fighters Song

The Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight album is only a few months old, but it's already got its share of fans, including rising rock band Tempt out of New York City. The group has done a revved up cover of "Holding Poison" off a Medicine at Midnight that deserves a listen.

“Because of the pandemic, the release of our debut album on Better Noise Music has been delayed a year and this was a way to get some new music out to our fans”, explained lead singer Zach Allen. “When we heard the new Foo Fighters album, it just got us excited to rock out and have fun again. We had a bit of that ‘I wish we had written that’ feeling when we heard this song and a rehearsal jam session on it organically became a recording and video. When we played a phone recording for Chris he said ‘let’s do it’.”

The "Chris" that Allen is referring to is Grammy Award winning producer Chris Lord-Alge, who produced the song with the band's guitarist Harrison Marcello and then mixed the song as well in Los Angeles.

Marcello says of the decision to cover a newer Foo Fighters song, “This new Foo’s album is right in our wheelhouse. It’s big guitars, big hooks and just a fun record. Often people look to do covers of older classic songs but we were inspired by this new record. We took a bit of a cue from Jimi Hendrix when he performed 'Sgt Peppers' at a live show on the day of its release.”

Though not released as a single, Foo Fighters did give "Holding Poison" a visualizer clip back in February and Foo Fighters have just delivered a 4/20-inspired animated video for "Chasing Birds" earlier today.

Tempt have also delivered a colorful and trippy video for their "Holding Poison" cover that can be viewed below. They'll also perform "Holding Poison" during their upcoming April 29 livestream at 8PM ET celebrating National Zipper Day.

Tempt, "Holding Poison" (Foo Fighters Cover)