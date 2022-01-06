Testament’s Alex Skolnick Debuts Rap Duo Hu$h Money, Releases New Song ‘B.I.G. L.I.E.’

As the world reflects back one year on the attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Testament's Alex Skolnick is adding his own light hearted but skewering commentary to the discussion as part of the new rap duo Hu$h Money. Together with Kimmy G (aka Kimmy Gordon), they've dropped the new track "B.I.G. L.I.E."

The metal guitarist started showing off his rapping skills in the early days of the pandemic during the lead up to the 2020 election and now has found a musical partner to help share his politically prescient messages. The new song even comes with a video directed by Frankie Fulleda as the musicians stroll the streets, passing by Fox News Headquarters, New York's Times Square and Washington Square Park in the process. You can watch it below.

The song itself calls out various Fox News personalities before Skolnick spits his way through rhymes about Donald Trump's election defeat and the ensuing mayhem at the Capitol building last January.

“'B.I.G. L.I.E.' deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoly-D. “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will, at the very least, be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”

“You can see the fun we had doing this. It's right there!“ adds Kimmy G.

The song is currently available via the Hu$h Money Bandcamp page. Check out the lyrics and video below.

Hu$h Money, "B.I.G. L.I.E." Lyrics

Yo J-Hype! What? Drop the beat Flipping through the channels

Fox News Prime Time Grime Time, Crime Time

Let’s call it Slime Time Competition lurks: OAN, Newsmax

So Fox has to up the twisting of the facts I’ll need a detox from these toxic talks

It’s like chains and locks on my cable box

All from watching Fox This is a man who will drain your sanity

He goes by the name of Sean Hannity Followed up by Tucker

He’s a disturbed mother…

(Tucker Carlson sample) Then the truth gets further tangled

As we suffer through the Ingram Angle And getting way out of line

We’ve got Judge Jeanine and her box of wine

(Jeanine Pirro sample) The 2020 election was under historic protection

Subject to inspection But someone didn’t accept his rejection

Had to go and start an insurrection Such a scam, how could anybody buy it

Go to DC for a Capitol riot Doomed and hapless preordained mission

Arrests for sedition Which is uncontestable…or is it?

Now they’re calling it a “tourist visit”

Voting against an investigation

Now that’s misinformation B.I.G.

You’ve got a whole lotta nerve trying to misinform me L.I.E.

They’re trying to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see B.I.G. L.I.E.

They will deny that there’s blue in the sky When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a big lie

A big lie Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big lie Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big lie “Kimmy G!” Not conservatives, Cons serving

Anti-truths to seduce your earnings

Profits is what they’re turning

Flag huggin’ for the dollar bills they’re churning

It’s a burden, Q-Sheep herding

False wording, it’s working

Baseless facts that’s meant for stirrin’

Half-assed racist fascist vermin

Law curvin’, fraud swirlin’

It’s hurting, concerting

Just face it they’re just spurring

Folks who like their crosses burning B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin’ to misinform me L.I.E.

They’re tryin’ to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see B.I.G. L.I.E.

They will deny that there’s blue in the sky When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a big lie

A big lie Mischievous hackers overseas

Corrupting minds just like a disease

Sewing doubt of all that is true

Somebody claiming “I am Q!” Rumors spreading faster than a Lexus

Arizona, Georgia, Florida and Texas Recounts based on nothing but fiction

Used as excuses for voter restriction (GOP)

They once were the party of Nancy and Ronny

Now they’ve got the dripping-haired Giuliani Their voters have lost all touch with what’s real

Sending all their money to “Stop the Steal!” Biden won man, their ain’t no mystery

Chalk it up to revisionist history Pure conspiracy, don’t be a loon

The earth is round and we went to the moon B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin’ to misinform me L.I.E.

They’re tryin’ to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see B.I.G. L.I.E.

They will deny that there’s blue in the sky When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin’ to misinform me L.I.E.

They’re tryin’ to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see B.I.G. L.I.E.

They will deny that there’s blue in the sky When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a big lie

A big lie It’s a big big big big a big a big lie

Ponzy scheme that’ll make you cry

Nothing but a big big,

Nothing but a big big lie (Big lie!) It’s a big a big big big a big lie

Pipe dream, pie in the sky

Nothing but a big big,

Nothing but a big big lie (Big lie!) SLIME TIME

I’m glutinous & green

SLIME TIME

I’m oozin’ through your screen

SLIME TIME

I’m on your phone & TV

SLIME TIME

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Hu$h Money, "B.I.G. L.I.E"

