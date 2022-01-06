Testament’s Alex Skolnick Debuts Rap Duo Hu$h Money, Releases New Song ‘B.I.G. L.I.E.’
As the world reflects back one year on the attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Testament's Alex Skolnick is adding his own light hearted but skewering commentary to the discussion as part of the new rap duo Hu$h Money. Together with Kimmy G (aka Kimmy Gordon), they've dropped the new track "B.I.G. L.I.E."
The metal guitarist started showing off his rapping skills in the early days of the pandemic during the lead up to the 2020 election and now has found a musical partner to help share his politically prescient messages. The new song even comes with a video directed by Frankie Fulleda as the musicians stroll the streets, passing by Fox News Headquarters, New York's Times Square and Washington Square Park in the process. You can watch it below.
The song itself calls out various Fox News personalities before Skolnick spits his way through rhymes about Donald Trump's election defeat and the ensuing mayhem at the Capitol building last January.
“'B.I.G. L.I.E.' deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoly-D. “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will, at the very least, be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”
“You can see the fun we had doing this. It's right there!“ adds Kimmy G.
The song is currently available via the Hu$h Money Bandcamp page. Check out the lyrics and video below.
Hu$h Money, "B.I.G. L.I.E." Lyrics
Yo J-Hype!
What?
Drop the beat
Flipping through the channels
Fox News Prime Time
Grime Time, Crime Time
Let’s call it Slime Time
Competition lurks: OAN, Newsmax
So Fox has to up the twisting of the facts
I’ll need a detox from these toxic talks
It’s like chains and locks on my cable box
All from watching Fox
This is a man who will drain your sanity
He goes by the name of Sean Hannity
Followed up by Tucker
He’s a disturbed mother…
(Tucker Carlson sample)
Then the truth gets further tangled
As we suffer through the Ingram Angle
And getting way out of line
We’ve got Judge Jeanine and her box of wine
(Jeanine Pirro sample)
The 2020 election was under historic protection
Subject to inspection
But someone didn’t accept his rejection
Had to go and start an insurrection
Such a scam, how could anybody buy it
Go to DC for a Capitol riot
Doomed and hapless preordained mission
Arrests for sedition
Which is uncontestable…or is it?
Now they’re calling it a “tourist visit”
Voting against an investigation
Now that’s misinformation
B.I.G.
You’ve got a whole lotta nerve trying to misinform me
L.I.E.
They’re trying to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
They will deny that there’s blue in the sky
When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a big lie
A big lie
Nothing but a big big
Nothing but a big big
Nothing but a big big lie
Nothing but a big big
Nothing but a big big lie
“Kimmy G!”
Not conservatives, Cons serving
Anti-truths to seduce your earnings
Profits is what they’re turning
Flag huggin’ for the dollar bills they’re churning
It’s a burden, Q-Sheep herding
False wording, it’s working
Baseless facts that’s meant for stirrin’
Half-assed racist fascist vermin
Law curvin’, fraud swirlin’
It’s hurting, concerting
Just face it they’re just spurring
Folks who like their crosses burning
B.I.G.
You got a whole lotta nerve tryin’ to misinform me
L.I.E.
They’re tryin’ to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
They will deny that there’s blue in the sky
When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a big lie
A big lie
Mischievous hackers overseas
Corrupting minds just like a disease
Sewing doubt of all that is true
Somebody claiming “I am Q!”
Rumors spreading faster than a Lexus
Arizona, Georgia, Florida and Texas
Recounts based on nothing but fiction
Used as excuses for voter restriction
(GOP)
They once were the party of Nancy and Ronny
Now they’ve got the dripping-haired Giuliani
Their voters have lost all touch with what’s real
Sending all their money to “Stop the Steal!”
Biden won man, their ain’t no mystery
Chalk it up to revisionist history
Pure conspiracy, don’t be a loon
The earth is round and we went to the moon
B.I.G.
You got a whole lotta nerve tryin’ to misinform me
L.I.E.
They’re tryin’ to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
They will deny that there’s blue in the sky
When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a
B.I.G.
You got a whole lotta nerve tryin’ to misinform me
L.I.E.
They’re tryin’ to tell the whole world what our eyes didn’t see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
They will deny that there’s blue in the sky
When you hide from the truth, that ain’t nothin’ but a big lie
A big lie
It’s a big big big big a big a big lie
Ponzy scheme that’ll make you cry
Nothing but a big big,
Nothing but a big big lie (Big lie!)
It’s a big a big big big a big lie
Pipe dream, pie in the sky
Nothing but a big big,
Nothing but a big big lie (Big lie!)
SLIME TIME
I’m glutinous & green
SLIME TIME
I’m oozin’ through your screen
SLIME TIME
I’m on your phone & TV
SLIME TIME
B.I.G. L.I.E.
Hu$h Money, "B.I.G. L.I.E"
