Friday was a big day for Testament. Not only did their new song "Children of the Next Level" make its way to digital service providers, giving fans a fresh taste of their forthcoming album, but the band also gave the track its live debut.

Testament are currently on tour in Europe, and used the Friday (March 6) stop at the Kentish Town Forum in London to give the song its live tour debut. As Chuck Billy explains in the fan-shot video, the group had initially planned to stream the show but those plans fell through. So they asked audience members to record the performance in order for it to make the rounds online. See one of the fan-shot clips below.

"Children of the Next Level" will eventually appear on the band's latest album, Titans of Creation, which is due April 3. The band previously released another new song titled "Night of the Witch" from the album as well.

"Musically, it's a lot more thrash, I think, and more old school," guitarist Eric Peterson said of the album last year at a Hellfest press conference. "I don't wanna say Mercyful Fate, but that kind of guitar harmonies and stuff like that," he previewed, "And lyrically, it's probably a little bit more storytelling, kind of evil shit, I guess. The label told us to write something evil."

Testament, "Children of the Next Level" in London, England

Testament, "Children of the Next Level" (Album Version)