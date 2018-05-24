Anthrax are currently taking part in Slayer's Farewell Tour featuring an impressive lineup of acts, and they've pulled from one of those acts for a little help during a stretch on this run. Testament's Gene Hoglan is currently sitting in for Charlie Benante, getting his shot at rocking out behind the Anthrax drummer's throne.

Benante has had ongoing issues with carpal tunnel syndrome, causing him to miss some shows in recent years and he's asked Hoglan to step in. The Testament drummer alerted fans to his "double duty" status in the media posting below.

It is expected that Benante will eventually return to the band. Hoglan had previously filled in for Benante in 2012 when the drummer left to be with his ailing mother. See fan-shot footage of Hoglan behind the kit with Anthrax in Winnipeg above.

Anthrax and Testament are making the most of the tour, stepping away from the run for some headline shows as well. The two bands just played together in Fargo, N.D. Anthrax have North American shows booked into August, then will catch a break before closing out the year with a European tour in November and December. See their dates here.