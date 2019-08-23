The 1975’s New Song ‘People’ Is Actually Pretty Heavy

Wake up, wake up, wake up! British rockers The 1975 have returned with a new song, "People," and it's actually pretty heavy— by the indie pop band's standards anyway.

While the pop-rock darlings are known for cranking out indie hits, "People" pays homage to The 1975's punk roots with a rapid beat and screechy guitar riffs while singer Matty Healy shrieks with angst about various social and political topics.

The video is experimental and psychedelic, featuring the band playing in front of a series of warped videos and animations in the background. Check out the clip below.

"People" is the first single from The 1975's upcoming fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, out February of next year on Interscope Records. Their last album, 2018's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 in the U.K.

The 1975, "People" Music Video