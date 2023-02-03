The 1975’s Matt Healy Challenges Gallagher Brothers to Reunite Oasis – ‘Grow Up!’

What's the story? The 1975's Matt Healy wants Oasis' Gallagher brothers to end our collective mourning of their glory and get back together. The in-fighting between Noel and Liam made headlines during their hit-making tenure, eventually leading Noel Gallagher to exit the band in August of 2009, and in the time since all pleas for a reunion have been rebuffed. That, however, hasn't stopped Healy from joining the chorus of those calling for an end to their divide.

Healy was appearing on the CBC's Q With Tom Power (as seen below) when he ventured off his own band's harmonic history to call out Oasis as an example of a band that should still be together.

When asked what he was most proud of concerning his band, Healy commented that they, as men, had "mediated tensions by being very tactile, very open and very silly." He then turned the discussion to acts who he felt "got so serious" about something that he viewed as not being "that complicated."

“What are Oasis doing?” he commented. “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?” "Mard" is slang for "a tantrum."

"I can deal with the dressing like they're in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they're in their 20s, they need to grow up," he continued. “They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!”

Healy then continued his point, weighing in on the brothers' respective solo efforts. “There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig," stated Healy, adding, "There's not one person that's there going, 'You know what? I loved Definitely Maybe but my favorite thing is Noel Gallagher's fucking High Flying Birds. Do me a favor. Get back together, stop messing around. That's my public service announcement for today."

Earlier this month, Noel Gallagher commented that "you should never say never," where an Oasis reunion is concerned, though adding that an "extraordinary amount of circumstances would have to happen" for it to take place. Soon after those comments, Liam Gallagher shared on social media that Noel had been on the phone begging his forgiveness and wanted to meet up. Get a more detailed look at the long-running beef between the Gallagher brothers in the timeline below.