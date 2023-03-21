Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975 + More

Lollapalooza, one of the longest running music festivals, is back for its 2023 edition, once again returning to Chicago's Grant Park over the weekend of Aug. 3-6. It's a stellar and eclectic lineup once again, led by headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G + Tomorrow X Together.

For rock fans, you can look for sets from the aforementioned Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Portugal.The Man, Knocked Loose, Foals, Emo Nite, Sueco, The Linda Lindas and plenty more to keep you rolling through the festival weekend.

Other top name performers of note appearing at Lollapalooza include A Boogie With a Hoodie, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Louis the Child, Fred Again, Pusha T, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Yung Gravy, The Revivalists, Beabadoobee, Sabrina Carpenter, Afrojack, Joey Badass and more.

For all your Lollapalooza questions, visit the festival website. Fan can also sign up now for a festival ticket pre-sale code here. The pre-sale starts at 10AM CT this Thursday (March 23). Plus, you can learn about and purchase a variety of premium packages here.

lollapalooza 2023 lineup Lollapalooza loading...