Noel Gallagher – The 1975 Are ‘Sh*t’ + ‘Certainly Not F–king Rock’

Famously combative guitarist/vocalist Noel Gallagher is no fan of English indie pop/rock troupe The 1975. In fact, in a new interview with NME, he bluntly revealed his disparaging thoughts on them winning Best Alternative/Rock Band at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

In his video convo with NME (published on June 3), Gallagher discussed the newest album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies, which was released on June 2 – in addition to several other topics. When asked about the “amount of artists [he] inspired to pick up a guitar back in the ‘90s and ‘00s” and his “mark . . . on contemporary bands,” he first praised artists such as Kasabian and Young Fathers.

Then, he basically offered the opposite assessment of The 1975 [via NME]:

Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place. I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit. I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, “Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?” They were both going, “Oh no, this is fucking shit”. The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is . . . I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.

You can watch the full interview below.

(Also, it’s worth mentioning that The 1975 were nominated for Album of the Year for 2022’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language and for Best Group, too, but lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House and Wet Leg, respectively.)

Of course, Gallagher's remarks arrive roughly four months after The 1975’s Matt Healy beckoned both Noel and Liam Gallagher to “grow up” and finally reunite Oasis. In his May 2023 chat with Spin, Noel called Healy a “slack-jawed fuckwit” who’d “never be able to imagine [the reunion]. He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

In contrast, Liam tweeted (on Feb 6): “It’s our time to waste who made [Healy] the boss of time.”

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher - 'AI Will Be the Final Nail in the Coffin of Music'

Back in April of 2023, Noel Gallagher seemingly shut down Oasis reunion rumors for good amidst confirming a 30th-anniversary reissue of their 1994 debut LP, Definitely Maybe.

Last month, however, he called Liam a “coward” for avoiding contact with him regarding the possible reunion. In response, Liam tweeted: “I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you [bell] end.”

So, what do you think of Noel Gallagher’s thoughts on The 1975? How do you feel about them winning a 2023 BRIT Award and/or the possibility of Oasis getting back together? Let us know!

Also, be sure to check out the upcoming dates and tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ summer tour. Likewise, you can see The 1975’s upcoming tour dates here and grab your tickets here.

Noel Gallagher Discusses The 1975 + Other Things with NME (June 2023)