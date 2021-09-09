The Agonist Drop Hauntingly Heavy ‘Remnants in Time,’ Announce New EP

The Agonist are back with a pummeling new song "Remnants in Time" that serves as the first taste of new music for an upcoming EP they're set to drop called Days Before the World Wept.

The five-song set was inspired by real life experiences, taking listeners on a journey through a conceptually grim tale of greed, gluttony, confusion, pain, redemption and hope, with "Remnants in Time" kicking off the story with its haunting piano opening giving way to pure brutal heaviness.

Singer Vicky Psarakis says, "'Remnants in Time’ is the first chapter in this story. It marks the final moments of a person's life and the journey that begins right after. We wanted the visuals to strongly reflect the lyrics and the concept behind them, and transforming me into a demon was key in that. I'm a huge fan of horror/sci-fi and makeup transformations, so working with a professional makeup artist and the use of prosthetics was the coolest part for me! This song - and video - is all about extremes. Angelic and demonic, fragile and strong, delicate and aggressive. It embodies a lot of what The Agonist is about.”

The Days Before the World Wept EP was produced by Christian Donaldson and now carries and Oct. 15 street date via Napalm Records.

“There's a lot I could say about this EP and its importance to the band, but does it matter? Obviously, this is the part where I tell you these are the best songs we've put out to date. Honestly - it's a journey," says Psarakis. "You're either gonna reach the end and want to relive it or you're not... and that's okay. Let the music speak for itself.”

You can pre-order the EP here, and check out the artwork and track listing below.

The Agonist, "Remnants in Time"

The Agonist, Days Before the World Wept EP Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

Remnants in Time

Immaculate Deception

Resurrection

Feast on the Living

Days Before the World Wept