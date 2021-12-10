The Darkness Announce 2022 North American Tour With The Dead Deads

The Darkness will be embarking on a headlining North American tour next year in support of their latest record, Motorheart, and are brining The Dead Deads along with them as support.

The run is set to kick off on March 9 in San Diego, meaning The Darkness will have quite the long flight from the U.K. before finally settling down on U.S. soil and quickly getting back on the move. Then, it's 34 dates on the road with a closing show in Boston on April 24 and a comparatively quicker return flight home.

Excited for the tour, frontman Justin Hawkins cheekily commented, "You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music. Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we UNDERSTAND the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores. The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to 'Thor' and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of Darkness sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without Covid or anything! But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!"

Well, alright then — you heard him!

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 13 at 10AM local time and can be purchased here. See the full list of stops directly below.

The Darkness 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 09 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

March 10 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

March 12 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

March 13 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

March 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

March 16 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

March 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

March 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

March 22 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre

March 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

March 25 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre

March 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 28 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

March 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theatre

March 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

April 01 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue

April 02 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

April 03 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

April 05 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

April 06 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 08 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham Theatre

April 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor

April 13 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

April 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 16 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

April 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

April 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

April 22 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes

April 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 24 — Boston, Mass. @ Royale