The Darkness Announce 2022 North American Tour With The Dead Deads
The Darkness will be embarking on a headlining North American tour next year in support of their latest record, Motorheart, and are brining The Dead Deads along with them as support.
The run is set to kick off on March 9 in San Diego, meaning The Darkness will have quite the long flight from the U.K. before finally settling down on U.S. soil and quickly getting back on the move. Then, it's 34 dates on the road with a closing show in Boston on April 24 and a comparatively quicker return flight home.
Excited for the tour, frontman Justin Hawkins cheekily commented, "You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music. Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we UNDERSTAND the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores. The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to 'Thor' and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of Darkness sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without Covid or anything! But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!"
Well, alright then — you heard him!
Tickets go on sale on Dec. 13 at 10AM local time and can be purchased here. See the full list of stops directly below.
The Darkness 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 09 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
March 10 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
March 12 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
March 13 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
March 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
March 16 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
March 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
March 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
March 22 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre
March 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall
March 25 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre
March 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
March 28 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall
March 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theatre
March 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Park West
April 01 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue
April 02 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
April 03 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
April 05 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
April 06 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
April 08 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham Theatre
April 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor
April 13 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
April 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre
April 16 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
April 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
April 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
April 22 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes
April 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 24 — Boston, Mass. @ Royale