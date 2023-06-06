In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their hit album Permission to Land, The Darkness have just announced a headlining North American tour in October.

Released in 2003, The Darkness' debut album was a big commercial success, largely thanks to the smash single "I Believe In a Thing Called Love," which peaked at No. 35 on Billboard's US Mainstream Top 40 chart.

Fans can expect to see the band perform all 11 songs off Permission to Land, as well as additional cuts from their other six albums, the latest being 2021's Motorheart.

“When Permission to Land landed 20 short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe," comments frontman Justin Hawkins, "As if by magic, rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again…Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever.”

The tour kicks off on Oct. 3 in San Francisco and will wrap up in Washington D.C. on Oct. 22. See the full list of stops below.

Ticket pre-sales begin on June 6 at 12PM local times with the public on-sale following on June 9 beginning at 10AM local time at this location.

The Darkness 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 03 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Oct. 04 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 06 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 07 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 08 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 11 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Oct. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

Oct. 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Oct. 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Oct. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Oct. 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 19 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 21 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 22 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club