The Darkness Announce ‘Live At Hammersmith’ Concert Album

The Darkness are tailor made for the live setting and after over a decade of rocking audiences around the world, they're now set to showcase their stage show with the upcoming The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith album. The disc is due June 15 through Cooking Vinyl.

The band is in the home stretch of the North American leg of their Tour De Prance trek, which followed on the heels of their touring in Europe last fall. This particular collection comes from the group's stellar performance at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo on Dec. 10 of 2017.

Frontman Justin Hawkins shares, tongue firmly in cheek, “The Darkness is untamed. It cannot be caged. Some very clever recording engineers have discovered a way to capture its essence; all that remains is for us to release it back into the wild.”

He continues, “Life is about experiences, not possessions. This is your opportunity to possess the experience of The Darkness Live, as perceived by your ears, leaving your eyes free to scan the road ahead for obstacles, or to watch Emmerdale with the sound off, or to mould clay, or to darn socks, or to look at the beautiful artwork in this magnificent gatefold. Release yourself into The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith.”

Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Rufus Tiger Taylor set out on the run to promote their Pinewood Smile album, and this collection features its fair share of songs from that disc, mixed in with classic favorites. In announcing the live album release, The Darkness have also revealed the audio for "Buccaneers of Hispaniola," one of the Pinewood Smile songs, as well as the live audio of their biggest single, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love." Check them out in the players below. Both songs are available for streaming and will be instant grat downloads that come with pre-orders of the disc. If you wish to go ahead and get your pre-order in, make your reservation here.

As stated, The Darkness are in the final days of their North American tour, with things winding down May 4 in Mexico City. The band will jet back to the U.K. and Europe to join the Hollywood Vampires on tour. See all of their currently scheduled dates here.

The Darkness, "Buccaneers of Hispaniola" (Live)

The Darkness, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" (Live)

The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith Track Listing and Artwork

