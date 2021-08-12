The Darkness Drop Sex Robot Ode ‘Motorheart,’ Announce New Album

The Darkness are ready to fire up your day with the scintillating lead single and title track from their forthcoming album, Motorheart.

The foot-stomping new song rips along with muscular riffs, pounding beats and the sky-reaching falsetto of singer Justin Hawkins.

The vocalist says of the new track, “'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we’ve done before. It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy.”

The song itself is the band's ode to a devoted sex robot. Check out the lyrics for "Motorheart" below.

The Darkness, "Motorheart" Lyrics

I never have to listen to

Ridiculous opinions

She never tries to make me

Into one of her minions

The touch of a button

A steely caress

You need a Phillips screwdriver

To get her undressed

But she’s mine, all mine

She isn’t programmed to deceive me

Oh mine, all mine

And I kept the receipt

In case you don’t believe me

She will never leave me Oh MotorHeart

Love me like a human being

Treat you like a queen

Oh MotorHeart

She is literally a love machine She never takes offense at

Anything I say or do

She is not over sensitive

The opposite is true

Not burdened by ambition

Never talks about her dreams

Doesn’t often fire lasers from her eyeballs as she screams

That she’s mine all mine

And I will never grow to hate her

Oh mine all mine

But if she starts playing up

I’ll send her back to her creator

Or just recalibrate her Oh MotorHeart

Love me like a human being

Treat you like a queen

Oh MotorHeart

She is literally a love machine A little bit of heartache

Is impossible to avoid

I never had much luck with women

So I bought myself a droid

She’s always got a smile on

Her metal chest is extra large

And when I’ve had enough of her

I just put her on charge

There was a spark between us

But I fear it may be lost

I thought she would obey my every command

Must have got our wires crossed

I’m not an electrician

And I don’t know what makes her tick

I’ll read the manual later

Maybe I can get her to make me a sandwich She is the sweetest design

And I can’t believe she’s mine MotorHeart

Love me like a human being

Treat you like a queen

Oh MotorHeart

She is literally a love machine

As stated, Motorheart is also the name of The Darkness upcoming album. As you might expect from the band's history, the set promises to be a full force rock 'n' roll bash. You can look for the album arriving Nov. 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

The group will offer the record in a variety of formats including standard and deluxe versions, digitally, on CD, as a heavyweight black vinyl, limited edition color LPs and even in old-school cassette format. Get your pre-orders in here.

The band has also booked a tour of the U.K. for late fall. Dates launch Nov. 17 in Brighton with shows scheduled through Dec. 17 in London in support of the new album. Ticketing info for the run can be found here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

The Darkness, "Motorheart"

The Darkness, Motorheart Artwork + Track Listing

Cooking Vinyl

Welcome Tae Glasgae

It’s Love, Jim

Motorheart

The Power and the Glory of Love

Jussy’s Girl

Sticky Situations

Nobody Can See Me Cry

Eastbound

Speed of the Nite Time

You Don’t Have to Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *

It’s a Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand) *

So Long *

* - bonus deluxe tracks