The Dead Daisies Reveal New ‘Unspoken’ Video

Welcome back to the Dead Daisies. The band is back a little sooner than expected, deciding to release the new song and video "Unspoken" early to give their fans something to check out during the global pandemic.

The band has been working on a new album titled Holy Ground, but wanted to provide some new music for their fans. New vocalist Glenn Hughes says, "Love is the answer and music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together."

Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds, "This was one of the first songs we jammed on and then reworked it slightly in France where we all hit it fresh with the benefit of a few months’ distance. In that process, David, Ben, Deen and everyone pursued ideas to give it a bit more of a Daisies vibe with Glenn’s vision guiding it to a place where it has become an instant classic."

WATCH THE DEAD DAISIES' "UNSPOKEN" VIDEO HERE.

"Unspoken" will eventually surface on the band's upcoming release Holy Ground, with official release details for the record coming soon. In the interim, get a closer look at studio footage from the sessions for the Ben Grosse-produced disc here.

THE DEAD DAISIES ARE:

Lead vocals/ Bass guitar: Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion)

Guitar: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio)

Guitar: David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix)

Drums: Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline)

