The Devil Wears Prada Expands ‘Zombie’ Story With ‘ZII’ EP

The Devil Wears Prada will take fans into the next chapter of their zombie story with the newly announced ZII EP set to arrive on May 21 via Solid State Records.

The initial Zombie EP was released by the band back in 2010 and it remains a fan favorite, so the guys decided to return to that headspace and add on with five next tracks that will reveal the next chapter.

"There's no question that the Zombie EP is a fan favorite and a record that really set the pace for us as a heavier band," The Devil Wears Prada said in a statement. "A goal we had for this EP was to pay tribute to ZI while honing in on the characteristics that we enjoy about heavy music today and the directions we want to see it heading."

They continue, "We just had our first song go to radio with 'Chemical,' and now in the same year, we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with ZII. This isn't just a new chapter for the Zombie EP; this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We've found our footing with these six members. Now we're stepping on the gas and not letting up."

The band finishes, "Before, there were five songs about how to fend off the apocalypse. Now, there are five songs of hopelessness against the hoard.”

And while the new EP is set for May 21, that won't actually be the first time most fans hear the music as the group has planned a livestream event playing the full ZII EP in its entirety on May 15. You can purchase tickets for the event along with your pre-order of the new EP and pre-orders are being taken here.

You can also check out a teaser trailer for the EP below the artwork and track listing

The Devil Wears Prada, ZII Artwork + Track Listing

Solid State Records

"Nightfall"

"Forlorn"

"Termination"

"Nora"

"Contagion"

The Devil Wears Prada, ZII Teaser