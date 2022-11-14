August Burns Red Book Two 20th Anniversary 2023 Tours With The Devil Wears Prada + Bleed From Within
Metalcore icons August Burns Red not only have a new album (Death Below) coming out next year, but they've also just announced two batches of 20th anniversary tour dates with special guests The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within.
Fans can expect a career-spanning set that includes material from all of their studio albums, from the 2005 debut Thrill Seeker through the aforementioned Death Below, which drops on March 24 on SharpTone Records.
"Where does the time go?," asks lead guitarist JB Brubaker.
"I can remember playing 250 shows a year and touring in our van like it was yesterday. We are so grateful to have had the support of our fans year in and year out for two decades. We thank you, and cannot wait to celebrate with you," he continues, amped to hit the road in the winter.
The first run of dates is comprised only of U.S. stops and stretches from Feb. 15 through March 14. After that, it's a month-long break before all three groups load up their gear for 22 more shows from April 13 through May 12.
See the complete list of dates below.
VIP packages are on sale now at the August Burns Red website and come with an exclusive 200-plus page photo book from throughout the band's career. Standard tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10AM local time.
August Burns Red 20th Anniversary Tour with The Devil Wears Prada + Bleed From Within
Leg One:
Feb. 15 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Feb. 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Feb. 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at The Masquerade
Feb. 18 — Orlando, Fla. @ Heart Support Festival*
Feb. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live
Feb. 21 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Feb. 23 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Feb. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Feb. 27 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee
Feb. 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soma
March 01 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
March 02 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
March 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 05 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo
March 07 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 08 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
March 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
March 12 — Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
March 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
March 14 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Leg Two:
April 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
April 15 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
April 16 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
April 18 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater
April 19 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
April 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
April 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
April 25 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
April 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
April 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
April 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
April 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
May 02 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
May 03 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
May 05 — North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
May 06 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
May 07 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
May 11 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus
May 12 — Quebec, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole
*Festival Date