August Burns Red Book Two 20th Anniversary 2023 Tours With The Devil Wears Prada + Bleed From Within

Metalcore icons August Burns Red not only have a new album (Death Below) coming out next year, but they've also just announced two batches of 20th anniversary tour dates with special guests The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set that includes material from all of their studio albums, from the 2005 debut Thrill Seeker through the aforementioned Death Below, which drops on March 24 on SharpTone Records.

"Where does the time go?," asks lead guitarist JB Brubaker.

"I can remember playing 250 shows a year and touring in our van like it was yesterday. We are so grateful to have had the support of our fans year in and year out for two decades. We thank you, and cannot wait to celebrate with you," he continues, amped to hit the road in the winter.

The first run of dates is comprised only of U.S. stops and stretches from Feb. 15 through March 14. After that, it's a month-long break before all three groups load up their gear for 22 more shows from April 13 through May 12.

See the complete list of dates below.

VIP packages are on sale now at the August Burns Red website and come with an exclusive 200-plus page photo book from throughout the band's career. Standard tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10AM local time.

Head here to listen to and follow Loudwire's '2000s Metalcore' playlist.

August Burns Red 20th Anniversary Tour with The Devil Wears Prada + Bleed From Within

Leg One:

Feb. 15 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Feb. 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at The Masquerade

Feb. 18 — Orlando, Fla. @ Heart Support Festival*

Feb. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live

Feb. 21 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Feb. 23 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Feb. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Feb. 27 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Feb. 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soma

March 01 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 02 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

March 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 05 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

March 07 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 08 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

March 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 12 — Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

March 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

March 14 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Leg Two:

April 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

April 15 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

April 16 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

April 18 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater

April 19 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

April 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

April 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

April 25 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

April 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

April 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

April 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

May 02 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

May 03 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

May 05 — North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

May 06 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

May 07 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

May 11 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

May 12 — Quebec, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole

*Festival Date

August Burns Red 20th Anniversary Tour August Burns Red loading...