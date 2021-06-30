The Ghost Inside to Release ‘Rise From the Ashes: Live at the Shrine’ Concert Comeback Album

"The Ghost Inside are back," and that's a phrase that comes with some extra meaning. The band has just announced that they'll release their new live album, Rise From the Ashes: Live at the Shrine, digitally on July 30, with a concert film from their 2019 comeback show set to livestream on July 10.

It's been a long road to recovery for the members of the band who were involved in a horrific head on collision in November 2015 that took the lives of their bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle. Each of the band members suffered a wealth of injuries in the crash, with singer Jonathan Vigil being treated for a fractured back, ligament damage and two broken ankles. Guitarist Zack Johnson underwent 13 surgeries for a femur injury. Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk lost his right leg above the knee.

But after extensive physical and mental treatment, the band was finally able to return to playing live, performing in the parking lot of The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 1,333 days after the bus crash. The show was actually moved outdoors at the venue after the gig sold out quickly in order to accommodate more fans.

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of that special show, the band will world premiere their concert film with a livestream taking place at 9PM ET / 6 PM PT. There will also be a Q&A with the band as well. Tickets for the livestream can be found here.

Meanwhile, as stated, The Ghost Inside will be issuing a live album from that special Shrine show. Check out the artwork and track listing below and pre-order the set right here. Plus, look for The Ghost Inside turning up at a handful of dates in the U.S. and overseas both this year and next. Dates can be found here.

The Ghost Inside, Rise From the Ashes: Live at the Shrine Artwork + Track Listing

Epitaph / Artwork by Jordan Buckley

1. Intro

2. Avalanche

3. Unspoken

4. The Great Unknown

5. Dear Youth (Day 52)

6. Out of Control

7. Outlive

8. Greater Distance

9. Between the Lines

10. Phoenix Flame

11. Thirty Three

12. Mercy

13. Shiner

14. Dark Horse

15. The Other Half

16. Chrono

17. Move Me

18. White Light

19. Faith or Forgiveness

20. Engine 45

The Ghost Inside 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 28 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 9 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

June 10 - Derby, U.K. @ Download Festival

June 18 - London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton