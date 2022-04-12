The Interrupters Return With ‘In the Mirror,’ Announce ‘In the Wild’ Album
After a 2021 that saw them providing support on the "Hella Mega" tour, The Interrupters are ramping up to a new album in 2022. The band has just dropped the ska-tinged new single "In the Mirror" and also announced that the track will be featured on their forthcoming fourth studio album, In the Wild.
"We are SO EXCITED to announce our 4th full length album In the Wild will be out Aug. 5 on Hellcat Records," stated the group. "Our first single 'In The Mirror' is available on all streaming platforms and the music video, directed by the legendary Kevin Kerslake, is up now on our YouTube channel!"
"We put SO MUCH LOVE into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aimee’s life and every song is deeply personal," continue the group. "We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown. Humbled and honored to have features from Tim Timebomb, Rhoda Dakar, Alex & Greg from Hepcat and The Skints on this album. We are so grateful to be able to share it with you all. We can’t wait!" The band also revealed that they will release a new song every month until the Aug. 5 release.
The track will definitely give you some extra pep as Aimee Interrupter sings about coming to terms with herself after years of finding reasons to stress. Get a closer look at the lyrics below and check out the song and Kevin Kerslake-directed video in the player below.
Pre-orders for In the Wild can now be taken at this location. Earlier this year, the band announced plans for a summer co-headlining tour with Flogging Molly. The trek gets underway in June and you can find more info here.
The Interrupters, "In the Mirror" Lyrics
No matter how far I run, I always end up back here
No matter how far I go, I always end up back here
Took me two years to write this song
I wanted it perfect, no wrinkles in it
Took me a long time to come clean
To be honest, the truth’s so ugly
Took me a long time to come home, I didn’t think you’d get me
I had too much explaining.
No matter how far I run, I always end up back here
No matter how far I go, I always end up back here
In the mirror, in the mirror, in the mirror, only in the mirror
I always felt so out of place
In a crowded room, I speak too soon
Yeah I put a big smile on my face
I can’t let them know it’s all for show, No
Took me a long time to come home, I didn’t think you’d get me
I had too much explaining
No matter how far I run, I always end up back here
No matter how far I go, I always end up back here
In the mirror, in the mirror, in the mirror, only in the mirror
I’m tired of running
The Interrupters, "In the Mirror"
The Interrupters, In the Wild Album Artwork + Track Listing
Anything Was Better
As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)
Raised By Wolves
In The Mirror
Kiss The Ground
Jailbird
The Hard Way
My Heart
Let ‘Em Go
Worst For Me
Burdens (feat. Hepcat)
Love Never Dies (feat. The Skints)
Afterthought
Alien