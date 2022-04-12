The Interrupters Return With ‘In the Mirror,’ Announce ‘In the Wild’ Album

After a 2021 that saw them providing support on the "Hella Mega" tour, The Interrupters are ramping up to a new album in 2022. The band has just dropped the ska-tinged new single "In the Mirror" and also announced that the track will be featured on their forthcoming fourth studio album, In the Wild.

"We are SO EXCITED to announce our 4th full length album In the Wild will be out Aug. 5 on Hellcat Records," stated the group. "Our first single 'In The Mirror' is available on all streaming platforms and the music video, directed by the legendary Kevin Kerslake, is up now on our YouTube channel!"

"We put SO MUCH LOVE into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aimee’s life and every song is deeply personal," continue the group. "We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown. Humbled and honored to have features from Tim Timebomb, Rhoda Dakar, Alex & Greg from Hepcat and The Skints on this album. We are so grateful to be able to share it with you all. We can’t wait!" The band also revealed that they will release a new song every month until the Aug. 5 release.

The track will definitely give you some extra pep as Aimee Interrupter sings about coming to terms with herself after years of finding reasons to stress. Get a closer look at the lyrics below and check out the song and Kevin Kerslake-directed video in the player below.

Pre-orders for In the Wild can now be taken at this location. Earlier this year, the band announced plans for a summer co-headlining tour with Flogging Molly. The trek gets underway in June and you can find more info here.

The Interrupters, "In the Mirror" Lyrics

No matter how far I run, I always end up back here

No matter how far I go, I always end up back here

Took me two years to write this song

I wanted it perfect, no wrinkles in it

Took me a long time to come clean

To be honest, the truth’s so ugly

Took me a long time to come home, I didn’t think you’d get me

I had too much explaining.

No matter how far I run, I always end up back here

No matter how far I go, I always end up back here

In the mirror, in the mirror, in the mirror, only in the mirror

I always felt so out of place

In a crowded room, I speak too soon

Yeah I put a big smile on my face

I can’t let them know it’s all for show, No

Took me a long time to come home, I didn’t think you’d get me

I had too much explaining

No matter how far I run, I always end up back here

No matter how far I go, I always end up back here

In the mirror, in the mirror, in the mirror, only in the mirror

I’m tired of running

The Interrupters, "In the Mirror"

The Interrupters, In the Wild Album Artwork + Track Listing

Anything Was Better

As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)

Raised By Wolves

In The Mirror

Kiss The Ground

Jailbird

The Hard Way

My Heart

Let ‘Em Go

Worst For Me

Burdens (feat. Hepcat)

Love Never Dies (feat. The Skints)

Afterthought

Alien