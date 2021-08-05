It was revealed Wednesday that Fall Out Boy, one of the co-headliners on the "Hella Mega" tour, would miss their New York and Boston shows after a team member contracted COVID-19. But on the first night the band was missing from the bill, some of their cohorts made sure there was still a Fall Out Boy presence in the evening.

Both opening act The Interrupters and Weezer added covers of Fall Out Boy's "Sugar We're Goin' Down" to their sets, with both acts inviting fans to sing along at different points during their performances. As seen in the fan-shot footage below, The Interrupters cover appeared to be a full band version while Weezer's performance appeared to merely be Rivers Cuomo playing guitar without backing.

Fall Out Boy revealed Wednesday that their decision to drop off the two dates was made "out of an abundance of caution." They also added that it was important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, had been fully vaccinated.

In addition to the Fall Out Boy cover, Weezer also performed their popular take on Toto's '80s hit "Africa" amidst a set of both new tracks and their biggest hits. The Interrupters performance of "Sugar We're Goin' Down" came on the heels of another cover when the band played Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

Green Day was the other band on the bill in New York Wednesday, working in covers of KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite" and Operation Ivy's "Knowledge," which had a fan join in on guitar, during their set.

Fall Out Boy are expected to return to the tour on the Aug. 8 show in Washington, D.C. You can keep up with the tour dates and ticketing for each stop here.

Weezer, "Sugar We're Goin Down" (Fall Out Boy Cover at New York's Citi Field)

The Interrupters, "Sugar We're Goin Down" (Fall Out Boy Cover at New York's Citi Field