The Jacks are on their way back with their second EP, Remember You, due on March 6, and the group is announcing their return by dropping a revamped version of "Just a Little Bit," a song that has some familiarity for fans.

The band says, “'Just a Little Bit' is one of the first songs we ever wrote together as a band. Although, we’ve released it before, we felt that recording never captured the energy and sound we wanted from this song. We are so excited we got to revamp an old classic of ours and put a new spin on it. We are hungry to grow and expand as a band and feel it is appropriate to start the new year with a song that’s about wanting a little bit more.”

For those pre-ordering the EP via digital service providers, "Just a Little Bit" will be available immediately as an instant grat track. Check out the lyric video for the song below.

In addition to the updated recording of "Just a Little Bit," the EP also features the catchy, rocked up opener "Threw It All Away," the mid-tempo reflective heartbreak of "We Were Only Young," the acoustic yet bouncy "Olivia" that will be offered on Feb. 14 and the more immediate, drum-infused "The Only One." See the artwork and track listing below.

You can pre-order the Remember You EP at this location. At present, the band only has a handful of dates, but expects to add more as they near the EP release. Stay up to date with their touring here.

The Jacks, "Just a Little Bit" Lyric Video

The Jacks, Remember You EP Artwork + Track Listing

Edgeout Records / UMusic

1. Threw It All Away

2. We Were Only Young

3. Olivia

4. The Only One

5. Just a Little Bit

The Jacks 2020 Tour Dates

Feb. 22 - Wrightwood, Calif. @ Mountain High Resort

March 6 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Brick and Mortar Music Hall

March 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver

March 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar